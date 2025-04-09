HAPPENING TODAY: Gov. Whitmer's speech and a Solarize Meridian Township event

(WSYM) - FOX47 News is helping inform you of the top local stories in your neighborhood. Happening Today helps neighbors know what is going on throughout the day.

Today's Weather Forecast

Wednesday Morning Forecast 0409

Cloudy skies in the morning give way to showers after 3:00 PM.

Rain will eventually mix with snow this evening and overnight, possibly leading to a light coating on grassy surfaces.

Highs in the mid-40s today, falling to the low 30s overnight.

Three top local stories

Gov. Whitmer Speech in D.C.

From Lansing to D.C., Governor Gretchen Whitmer is delivering a major speech in Washinton D.C. today to lay out her vision to work bipartisan to build up America’s manufacturing industry and strengthen national defense.

Whitmer says this will be accomplished by bringing supply chains home from China, creating better-paying jobs, and investing in our defense industry.

The speech was postponed last week due to the storms across Michigan.

Solarize Meridian Township

The Meridian Green Team, Great Lakes Renewable Energy Association, and Michigan Saves are teaching neighbors about solar panels.

Tonight, they are hosting a “Solarize Meridian Township” event, where you can learn more about solar electric systems and their potential impacts on your home and even purchase some for yourself.

The event starts at 6:30 p.m., and registration is required.

A look back at yesterday's top local story

Where Eaton County neighbors can go for food and shelter resources

If times get tough, we're showing where people can turn for help when it comes to needing food or shelter in Eaton County.

Read the full article: Where Eaton County neighbors can go for food and shelter resources

