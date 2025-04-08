Where Eaton County neighbors can go for food and shelter resources

We know that times can get tough. As part of our coverage of the Eaton County expo, we're showing where neighbors can go for food and shelter assistance.

Watch the video above to go inside two nonprofits that are making a tremendous impact on the community.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

I'm your Charlotte neighborhood reporter, Travis Hicks. I'm here at Siren Eaton Shelter, showing you where people can turn for help when it comes to needing food, or shelter here in my neighborhood.

"We house, survivors of domestic violence and those experiencing homelessness," Siren Eaton Shelter coordinator Kaitlyn Fales said.

Siren Eaton Shelter is one local organization meeting one of the most basic needs of our neighbors.

"So we are definitely trying to help the community as best as we can, we offer emergency shelter programming and limited motel assistance," Siren Eaton Shelter coordinator Kaitlyn Fales said.

Homelessness is a problem that impacts many of our neighborhoods and Eaton County feels it too.

Officials didn't have an exact number of today's homeless population but I looked into it and found that according to the Housing Services of Mid-Michigan, 645 people were homeless in the Eaton, Clinton, and Ingham County area in 2022.

"If you are in need of shelter, come on in or give us a phone," Siren Eaton Shelter coordinator Kaitlyn Fales said.

From one basic need to another.

"The food we get in, doesn't stay here it goes right back out the door," Helping Hands Volunteer Brynda Filkens said.

Volunteer Brynda Filkens is part of a team making a big impact in the community at Helping Hands Food Pantry. Putting food in the hands of neighbors in need. And Leaders here tell me they've served thousands of families this year alone.

"Everyone is free to come in once a month to get food for their family for themselves, sometimes it's just one, sometimes more than one," Helping Hands Volunteer Brynda Filkens said.

At Helping Hands executive director Amanda Thompson tells me this nonprofit is a resource they hope more neighbors use.

"No matter what situation they are going through, if they're homeless or just lost a job, we want to stand beside you," Helping Hands executive director Amanda Thompson said.

Both Helping Hands Food Pantry and Siren Eaton Shelter tell me they want to be a safe space where people won't be afraid to ask for help.

