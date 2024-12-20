HAPPENING TODAY: Gifts and Groceries, The Longest Night, Season of Light

Russell Shellberg

Hey Mid-Michigan! It’s your friendly neighborhood reporter, Russell Shellberg, here in St. Johns. This morning, I had the chance to visit a few local businesses and see firsthand how shopping small is making a big impact this holiday season—both for the businesses themselves and for the city.

St. Johns is a great spot for local shopping, and there’s a lot to discover in the heart of downtown. I stopped by Kymora Candles, where owner Lindsay Wood gave me a behind-the-scenes look at her business. She told me that shopping local not only supports her, but also the local makers and employees who help make her business thrive. The ripple effect is huge, contributing to Michigan’s economy and keeping the spirit of community alive.

Today's Weather Forecast

Happening Today WX 1220

Widespread snow makes for messy roads this morning before tapering off this afternoon.

1”-3” of snowfall expected across most of our neighborhoods.

Cold with highs in the low 30s, and wind chills in the low to mid 20s.

Three Top Local Stories

Gifts and Groceries

The Lansing Police Department is participating in the annual Gifts and Groceries event.

The department will be distributing the gifts at its operations center, and is sponsoring 19 families this year.

The Longest Night

The holiday season can be a difficult time for some, and GracePointe Weslayan Church in St. Johns is hoping to offer some comfort.

Tonight at 6:30, they'll hold their "Longest Night" service, offering a space for for reflection with the community. The service is open to the public.

Season of Light Show

This weekend is your final opportunity to catch the Season of Light show at the Abrams Planetarium on MSU's Campus.

The Planetarium says the show looks at the traditions we associate with the holiday season.

The show will start at 8 pm on Friday and Saturday, as well as 4 pm on Sunday. Tickets are available at the door or online.

A Look Back at Yesterday's Top Local Story

Speaker Joe Tate orders Representatives back to the House floor

After days of absenteeism, Speaker of the House Joe Tate calls House Sergeants At Arms to bring in absent Representatives. Thursday is the last day on the calendar to pass bills in the House chamber.

Read the full article: Speaker Joe Tate orders Representatives back to the House floor

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

For more news in your neighborhood, go to our In Your Neighborhood page on our website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

