HAPPENING TODAY: Freetail Store closing, lane closure, and Dine to Donate Night

(WSYM) - FOX47 News is helping inform you of the top local stories in your neighborhood. Happening Today helps neighbors know what is going on throughout the day.

Today's Weather Forecast

As you head out the door, temperatures will be in the mid-30s, but wind chills will feel like the 20s.

Actual temperatures are only expected to reach a high of 44°.

A.M. rain and snow showers are likely, then conditions dry out and give way to mostly cloudy conditions.

Three top local stories

Last day of the Freetail Store

Today is the last day for neighbors to stop by the Freetail store in the Lansing mall.

For the past two years, the Freetail store has been helping to provide financial relief for neighbors with free essentials.

The Freetail Store’s final hours in the mall are from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Neighborhood reporter Will Lemmink is covering the store’s final day; tune into FOX47 news at 10 tonight to hear from neighbors.

Jackson Construction

Jackson neighbors may be impacted by maintenance on a busy road this morning.

The Northbound lane of S. West Ave. between Glenwood Ave. and Union St. is closing today for tree removals.

The southbound lane will remain open, and detours will be posted for neighbors to get around the closure.

The tree removal begins at 7 a.m. this morning and is expected to finish later in the afternoon.

Culver’s Dine to Donate Night

Are you looking to give back to neighbors in your community?

Charlotte Culver’s is hosting a dine to donate event tonight... where neighbors can give back and enjoy good food at the same time.

Tonight from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Charlotte Culver’s will be donating 15% of the profits to the Helping Hands Food Pantry.

Drive-through and dine-in orders are eligible for the event.

A look back at yesterday's top local story

Storm topples trees, downs power lines in Jackson County

Severe weather in Jackson County left toppled trees and downed power lines in its wake. Gusts of 96 mph were reported at Reynolds Field, with neighbors reporting howling winds just North of the City.

Read the full article: Storm topples trees, downs power lines in Jackson

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

For more news in your neighborhood, go to our In Your Neighborhood page on our website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

