Storm topples trees, downs power lines in Jackson

Sunday evening's storm toppled trees and downed power lines in Jackson County.

Neighbors describe howling winds just North of the City.

WATCH THE VIDEO for footage of the aftermath and neighbor reactions.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

“It was unbelievably scary,” says Jackson neighbor Donna Harper, describing the storm that tore through her neighborhood here off Parnall Road Sunday evening.

“I just heard all the wind just blowing really hard, so I opened my front door and got it on video.”

After which, she says she took shelter in her bathroom. These homes have no basements.

As the winds howled for about 15 minutes, at the entrance to the subdivision, here’s what neighbor Michael Payne saw.

“The winds started blowing. I watched that tree blow over across the road."

Fortunately, damage to homes here appeared to be minimal.

“My steps blew over, and my garbage can busted the railings off my steps…it’s just a mess.”

…as crews arrived to deal with the damage.

On County Farm Road — downed power lines, marked with a barely visible tape. Neighbors helping block the road until crews arrive.

