HAPPENING TODAY: free tax prep vehicle, Delta Township board meeting, school closures

(WSYM) - Good Morning Mid-Michigan! It's your state capitol reporter Alonna Johnson. As we get closer to the first full day of President Donald Trump's second term, I was curious to see how people in my neighborhood think the first 100 days of his term will impact other neighbors. On Tuesday, I talked to officials on both sides of the aisle about the potential impacts to come.

Today's Weather Forecast

Bitter cold and occasional lake effect snow showers continue today.

Highs will only climb to the low and mid single-digits, with wind chills between -10 and -20 degrees at times.

Snow will continue to make for difficult travel, before diminishing this evening. Totals including Monday around 2-4".

Three top local stories

New Mobile Tax Prep Vehicle

Local official are dedicating a new mobile tax prep vehicle this afternoon at 1 p.m. at REO Elementary School in Lansing. The new free tax prep mobile vehicle will help bring the IRS Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program to Lansing neighborhoods and rural communities. This will provide tax preparation services to low to moderate income households this tax season.

Delta Township Board Meeting

In the Delta Township Board Meeting tonight, several board members will be pitching why they should be elected as Township Supervisor. If no one gets elected, the position opens up to the public. Neighborhood reporter Will Lemmink will be at the meeting tonight. Watch FOX47 News at 10 to see how the meeting unfolds.

School Closed to Extreme Cold

Many school across our neighborhoods are closed today due to the extremely cold temperatures. Some schools have even preemptively closed for Wednesday as well. To stay up to date on all school closures across our neighborhood, click here.

A look back at yesterday's top local story

Black Voters react to Trump’s Inauguration happening on MLK Day

As one leader is being honored, another, Donald Trump, was sworn into the oval office, prompting mixed feelings in Lansing's Black community.

Read the full article: Black Voters react to Trump’s Inauguration happening on MLK Day

