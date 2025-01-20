Black Voters react to Trump’s Inauguration happening on MLK Day

LANSING, Mich — This is a story that begins on Martin Luther King junior BLVD, on a day that honors that civil rights hero.

“MLK day to me means we must continue to fight,” said neighborhood Miranda Burton. “We have to hit the ground running and make a difference in our community.”

As one leader is being honored, another, Donald Trump, was sworn into the oval office, prompting mixed feelings in Lansing's Black community.

“Today, we're supposed to be celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King Junior not Donald trump,’ Burton said.

The AP reported Trump's opponent in the 2024 race, Kamala Harris, received about %80 of the Black vote nationwide . One of those voters was Miranda Burton who said she voted against Trump because of his policies and executive orders he plans to put in place . One of those orders aims to end DEI programs within the federal movement.

“It's not a good idea at all,” Burton said.

But then there are Black voters with a different perspective. Linda Lee Tarver thinks its great Trump's inauguration lands on MLK Day, especially given the success she says he had during his first term.

“President Trump has done a lot of things for there black community that have benefited us,” Tarver said. “The opportunities for us, the first step act and his investments in the HBCUs.”

But despite different emotions, most Black voters are hoping for one thing during Trump's term, unity.