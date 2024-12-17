HAPPENING TODAY: former officer in court, workforce development event, Holt Pop-up Pantry

(WSYM) - FOX47 News is helping inform you of the top local stories in your neighborhood. Happening Today helps neighbors know what is going on throughout the day.

Today's Weather Forecast

Happening Today Weather 1217

Chillier and drier today under clouds skies, with highs back to the upper 30s.

Westerly winds at 10-15 mph will make it feel more like the low 30s or upper 20s.

Snow showers arrive late tonight with a new disturbance.

Three top local stories

Former Meridian Township Officer accused

of possessing child porn due back in court

Former Meridian Township Probationary Officer Alexander Stachura is back in court today for a Probably Cause Conference.

According to court records, Stachura was arraigned last week on six felony charges including possession of sexually abusive child material and using a computer to commit a crime.

Court is expected to resume at 8:30 a.m.



Workforce development event

Contractors can attend the Home Builders Association of Jackson's workforce development event today from 12 - 1 p.m.

The event focuses on trade certification opportunities and resources offered by Michigan Works! to help contractors cover training costs.

These resources will help contractors learn how to strengthen their workforce.

Holt Pop-up Pantry

Today is the last day for Holt neighbors to donate both monetary and food donations to the Holt Pop-up Pantry.

Food needed includes:



canned green beans

canned yams

canned mushroom soup

French fried onions

instant mashed potatoes

gravy

cake mix and frosting

cornbread or muffin mix

canned fruit

juice

The dinners will be distributed on Thursday, December 19th at Holt High School's North Campus.



A look back at yesterday's top local story

Lansing hospital workers could be the next union in our neighborhoods to strike

A group of healthcare workers at UM-Health Sparrow in Lansing could be on the picket lines for better pay, and working conditions as the holidays approach.

Read the full article: Healthcare workers in Lansing could become the latest local union to strike

