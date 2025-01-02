HAPPENING TODAY: first Ingham County Board of Commissioners meeting of the year

(WSYM) - FOX47 News is helping inform you of the top local stories in your neighborhood. Happening Today helps neighbors know what is going on throughout the day.

Today's Weather Forecast

Skies will remain mostly cloudy today, but may allow a few breaks of sun through in the afternoon.

Expect breezy and cold conditions with highs in the upper 20s, but wind chills into the upper teens at times.

Winds will be out of the west at 10-15 mph, gusting to 20 mph at times.

Today's top local story

The Ingham County Board of Commissioners is meeting today for its first meeting of 2025.

The first meeting is an organizational meeting that has an early start time of 6 pm.

Commissioners are expected to elect several board officers including Chairperson, Vice Chairperson, and Vice Chairperson pro-tem.

A look back at yesterday's top local story

New Year means new laws taking effect in 2025

State Capitol reporter Alonna Johnson takes a look at several bills that will make an impact on neighbors in 2025.

Read the full article:https://www.fox47news.com/neighborhoods/state-capitol/new-year-means-new-michigan-laws-taking-effect-in-2025

