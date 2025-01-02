New Year means new Michigan laws taking effect in 2025

Throughout 2024, Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed law after law, going to effect through 2025.

185 bills were signed in 2024.

Video shows different law taking effect in 2025 and how they will impact our neighbors.

On the first day of the new year, neighbors will see an increase in the minimum wage. On Wednesday, the minimum wage increased from $10.33 to $10.56 an hour, and the tipped minimum wage increased to $4.01 from $3.93. But in just 51 days, another increase to wages will take effect adding almost 2 dollars to neighbor's pockets.

And that's not all that's new coming to businesses in our neighborhoods. Hourly workers will be able to get 1 hour of earned sick time for every 30 worked, with at least 3 days provided. The unused sick time can be carried over the year.

State lawmakers are pushing to change the minimum wage and the earned sick time law before it takes full effect on February 21st. No modifications were made in the 2024 lawmaking session.

School safety is a continued conversation throughout our neighborhoods. A school safety tip line, added to the education supplemental budget, will allow students to anonymously report improperly stored firearms accessible to minors. Taking effect in April, the tip line will be run by the Michigan Department of Education.

When you go to your local grocery store, you may see signs just like this one in your dairy section. A law taking effect on New Year's Day will require all eggs sold in stores to come from cage-free chickens.

The law introduced and signed in 2019 made changes to the Animal Industry Act to prohibit a farmer from confining an egg-laying hen in an enclosure. The bills gave neighbors 4 years to prepare before going into effect.

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development says the law is not in connection to the avian flu.

Even though the general election has come and gone, there are a few election-based laws going into effect this year.

When neighbors are at the Secretary of State's office getting a driver's license or ID, you'll be added to the qualified voter file, registering you to vote.

When it is time to vote in your neighborhood once again, all firearms are prohibited within 100 feet of a polling place, absentee ballot box, and clerk's office.

Other laws taking effect in 2025 include:



modifying the child car seat system,

legalizing surrogacy,

implementing a school cardiac emergency response plan,

requiring coverage for mental health and substance abuse disorder services,

allowing medically frail prisoners early parole

and changes to the annual contribution to the teacher retirement fund.

