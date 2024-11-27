HAPPENING TODAY: Feed Jackson Initiative, Paint-a-plow, Capital Comeback Event

Sarah Poulos

(WSYM) - Happy Wednesday Mid-Michigan! I’m your Mason neighborhood reporter Sarah Poulos outside the Ingham County Courthouse... I spend most of my time here in Mason on the weekends. While grabbing a coffee at Bestsellers, I have found out that the community is getting ready for a busy weekend ahead. A parade is kicking off on Friday night at 6:00 p.m. and Small Business Saturday is this weekend including winter celebrations.

Tuesday, I went down to meet with Mason Police Chief Matt Shutes to hear about how the police department has spent the entire month of November growing facial hair! They decided to do it in order to raise money for the Mason Food Bank. I spoke with Mason Community Services and learned there is a high need for goods this holiday season.

Today's Weather Forecast

Today in our neighborhoods, we are expecting our temperatures to hover around normal in the mid to lower 40s before we start to trend colder for the holiday. We are expected to stay dry today as we watch an area of low pressure track to the south of us which is expected to keep the precipitation to the south of Michigan this evening and into tomorrow morning. We are tracking snowflakes as we head into the overnight hours on Thursday and into Friday with more chances for lake effect snow this weekend due to a shortwave that is expected to traverse through the state. We will keep you updated with potential snow totals

Two top local stories

Feed Jackson Initiative

Feeding neighbors for the holidays.

The Feed Jackson Initiative is looking to feed 1,000 people this holiday season.

Neighbors can stop in and get a meal on a first come first serve basis from noon to 2 p.m. today at the Grand River Brewery Pavilion.

Paint-a-Plow

The City of Mason's annual Paint-a-Plow is sparking creativity within the community again this year.

Neighbors can enjoy cookies and hot chocolate, participate in fun activities, and paint a plow before the winter season.

The family-friendly event takes place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Ingham County Road Department.

A look back at yesterday's top local story

Ingham County to give out opioid settlement funds to support recovery services

Ingham County to receive state funding from a $1.5 billion opioid settlement.

The county will distribute $2.1 million to nine organizations over the next two years.

Ingham County is expected to receive over $14.7 million over the next 17 years to combat the opioid crisis.

Read the full article: Ingham County to give out opioid settlement funds to support recovery services

