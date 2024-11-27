Ingham County to give out opioid settlement funds to support recovery services

Ingham County to receive state funding from a $1.5 billion opioid settlement.

Funds will be distributed to community organizations, including Pinnacle Recovery Services.

Pinnacle Recovery Services offers support, housing, and resources to individuals facing substance abuse and mental health issues.

The county will distribute $2.1 million to nine organizations over the next two years.

Ingham County is expected to receive over $14.7 million over the next 17 years to combat the opioid crisis.

For your convenience, the skimmable summary above is generated with the assistance of AI and fact-checked by our team prior to publication. Read the full story as originally reported below.

Aaron Emerson is the first person neighbors see when they walk in the door of Pinnacle Recovery Services in Lansing.

"Make them feel welcome, make them feel this is a place that they can really come to and thrive at," Emerson said.

Pinnacle gives men in our neighborhoods facing substance abuse and mental health disorders the chance to get back on their feet.

Like how Pinnacle's CEO Alina Bierwagen gave Aaron his chance.

"Aaron is our program manager, he is my right hand, he helps immensely around here in everything we do but he's a success story of his own," Bierwagen said.

Emerson worked through the program on his own and says the support is how he's sober today.

"It helps so much to just live through life with other people going through this," Emerson said.

In a resolution, the Ingham County Board of Commissioners cited Ingham as the 4th most vulnerable county to substance use.. and recently joined national litigation against drug companies for their role in the opioid crisis.

The county will share 2.1 million dollars with nine organizations over the next two years.

Pinnacle is slated to be one of them.

"We applied to allow for additional funding for more time in recovery housing to pay for residents to be able to stay here longer. For those who are doing well and trying to be successful but are not quite ready to take those next steps," Bierwagen said.

Helping neighbors across the county as best as they can.

"Recovery is possible. I'm a living testament to that," Emerson said.

Over the next 17 years, the county is projected to receive over 14.7 million dollars.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

For more news about the State Capitol, go to the State Capitol neighborhood page on our website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook