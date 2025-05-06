Happening Today - Election day, "Walk, Roll, Stroll" event, and WKAR Community Impact Forum

(WSYM) - FOX47 News is helping inform you of the top local stories in your neighborhood. Happening Today helps neighbors know what is going on throughout the day.

Today's Weather Forecast

Rain and some thunderstorms today, steadiest through early-afternoon with spotty showers lingering into the evening.

Rain may be heavy at times, and could produce localized flooding.

Cool, with highs in the upper 50s to around 60.

Three top local stories

Walk, Roll, Stroll Jackson Series:

neighbors in Jackson are in luck if they want to get moving with the walk, roll, stroll Jackson series.

This program from Jackson Parks and Recreation and AARP Michigan launches 6 p.m. at Ella Sharp Park.

Participants will go on non-competitive 3-mile routes through THE local park.

The event is open to neighbors of all ages and abilities

WKAR Community Impact Forum:

WKAR Public media is inviting neighbors to join a community impact forum on the importance of public media in Mid-Michigan.

The forum takes place tonight at 6:30 p.m. at WKAR Studios on MSU’s Campus.

During the forum, neighbors can hear from the leaders of WKAR in a Q and A session.

Election Day:

It’s election day today in our neighborhoods with a special local election.

Neighbors can make their votes heard on several local proposals, such as the St. Johns Public School Bond Proposal and the Eaton County Public Safety Millage.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

A look back at yesterday's top local story

Behind the badge: The everyday sacrifices made by law enforcement

Sarah Poulos talked with police officers at a event at the state capitol as they remember the fallen heroes who wore the badge.

Read the full article:https://www.fox47news.com/news/local-news/behind-the-badge-the-everyday-sacrifices-made-by-law-enforcement

