Behind the badge: The everyday sacrifices made by law enforcement

"It was just natural for me to want to go into this," Ingham County Sheriff Scott Wriggelsworth said.

Wriggelsworth visited the Capitol on Monday to honor those who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

"It's super emotional watching these families come up to the wreath, light the candle, and put the flower on," he said.

Wriggelsworth became sheriff of Ingham County in 2016, following in the footsteps of his father, who served as sheriff for 28 years.

"To bring calm to chaos, to be there for people on their worst day, to try and keep people from being victimized — those are all reasons why I got into this," he said.

Michigan State Police Lt. Rene Gonzalez said memorials like this bring up strong emotions.

"We want to go out there and keep doing what we do to make them proud," Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez said eight officers were honored for their service.

"They made the ultimate sacrifice. The least we can do is go out and do a good job," he said.

As for Wriggelsworth, he said he will continue to show up every day, because that’s what he’s here to do.

"Even if that means we don't get to come home that night, the next call could be the very call where we lay our life on the line," he said. "We're willing to do that — we know we may be a part of that equation — but yet we still come to work every day."

