Happening Today: Eaton County special meeting and health center ceremonial opening

Sun and clouds will give way to scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening.

Skies will turn hazy due to wildfire smoke spilling south from Canada.

Warmer with highs in the low to mid 70s.

Eaton County Board of Commissioners Special Meeting

Eaton County is working to deal with funding issues after the Eaton County Public Safety Millage failed in the May 6th election.

Today, the Eaton County Board of Commissioners is holding a special meeting at 9 a.m. to discuss the budget.

Neighborhood reporters Travis Hicks and Will Lemmink will be there to learn more about the future of law enforcement funding in the county.

South Lansing Health Center Opening

After officially opening in March, the Oak Street Health Center is celebrating with a ceremonial ribbon cutting.

Neighbors interested in receiving healthcare at the new facility can get a tour to see how the center can help older adults.

The event begins at 2 p.m.

Keeping kids safe: Lansing’s Mikey 23 Foundation steps up amid gun violence fears

Following recent incidents involving weapons in the Lansing School District, including a 17-year-old found with a handgun, community advocates are stepping up efforts to protect local youth.

Read the full article: Keeping kids safe: Lansing’s Mikey 23 Foundation steps up amid gun violence fears

