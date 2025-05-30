Keeping kids safe: Lansing’s Mikey 23 Foundation steps up amid gun violence fears

Following recent incidents involving weapons in the Lansing School District, including a 17-year-old found with a handgun, community advocates are stepping up efforts to protect local youth.

Michael McKissic and his organization, Mikey 23, mentor Lansing youth year-round and plan to intensify their work this summer to reduce violence.

Students like Devion Dillard shared the emotional toll of school safety threats

In the attached story, The Mikey 23 Foundation is seeking more mentors and volunteers, as the demand for guidance and support among local youth continues to grow.

Over the past week, we've been updating you on the latest information regarding multiple weapons seized in the Lansing School District. As concerns rise among neighbors, I wanted to check in with community advocates like Michael McKissic, who are gearing up to keep Lansing youth out of trouble and involved in meaningful neighborhood programs.

"I always look at summertime like a garden. If you don't attend to a garden, the weeds will take over." said Michael McKissic.

Michael McKissic and his foundation, Mikey 23, work year-round mentoring and guiding Lansing youth to make smart and safe decisions.

This year, he says they'll be working overtime to ensure that summer violence in Lansing neighborhoods decreases.

"We worry about the youth," McKissic said.

Incidents like last week’s at Everett High School—where a 17-year-old was charged with possessing a handgun on school property—remind McKissic of the challenges local youth face when it comes to gun violence.

Lansing high schooler Devion Dillard was there that day—a day that started like any other until it took a turn for the worse.

"During my fifth hour, everybody kept talking about how somebody had a gun in school, and I was scared," Dillard said.

According to documents obtained by FOX 47 News, a 17-year-old was charged with possessing a handgun on school property.

Devon shared what happened with McKissic.

"I was just making plans on how to exit," Dillard said.

"See, that’s not normal—for a kid to think about an exit. I feel for you, that you even had to think that way." McKissic responded.

Now, a 50-year-old woman is facing multiple felony charges after allegedly bringing a stun gun to the school and fleeing from police.

"For me, it’s really saddening to hear things of that nature," McKissic said.

To prevent more situations like these, the Mikey 23 Foundation is continuing to collaborate with other neighborhood violence prevention groups, with the hope of achieving a shared mission.

"Are you looking for mentors and mentees?" I asked.

"We have a waiting list of kids. We can only handle so many, but we're always looking for volunteers." McKissic responded.

