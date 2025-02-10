HAPPENING TODAY: East Lansing e-filing, Code Blue, Saved by Zade donation event

Olivia Pageau

(WSYM) - Good morning, Mid-Michigan! It's your Neighborhood Reporter, Olivia Pageau. This morning, I'm catching up with Jackson County Sheriff, Gary Schuette, to discuss how the Sheriff's Department is navigating a 'new normal' since seeing a $615,000 budget cut. To bring you up to speed, cuts were passed on December 19 by county commissioners and took effect on January 1. Sheriff Schuette tells me that their new system took effect on January 27. Now, cuts are leading to fewer deputies patrolling the roads, and, according to the sheriff, they're finding ways to supplement these losses.

Today's Weather Forecast

Happening Today Weather 0209

A mix of sun and clouds today with seasonably cold temperatures.

Highs will climb to the upper 20s, with wind chills in the low to mid 20s.

West winds at 6-12 mph, with occasional gusts up to 20 mph possible.

Three top local stories

E-filing for East Lansing Income Taxes

If you live or work in the City of East Lansing your income taxes can now be filed online.

To file online you must first make an account and wait for it to be approved, which could take up to 36 hours according to the city.

For neighbors who are unable to file income taxes online, you can file by mail to the East Lansing Income Tax Department or in person at East Lansing City Hall.

Income tax forms for 2024 are due by April 30th.

Code Blue still in Effect

The City of Lansing is under a Cold Blue emergency cold weather plan today from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

The cold weather plan lasts until Friday, February 14th.

Code Blue allows local shelters to increase capacity and operation hours.

If you need a ride to a warming center, you can catch one for free through CATA transportation buses, just ask your driver.

Culver's Saved by Zade Donation Event

Neighbors can help donate to animals in need and get dinner at the same time.

Culver’s of DeWitt is donating a percentage of all sales from 5 pm to 9 pm tonight to Saved by Zade.

No flyer is needed to donate to Saved by Zade

A look back at yesterday's top local story

Super Bowl Sunday race helps young athletes chase their goals

Lansing neighbors hit the pavement on Super Bowl Sunday to support young athletes, raising funds for local youth running programs, including a $3,000 grant for Lansing Eastern High School.

Read the full article: Super Bowl Sunday race helps young athletes chase their goals

