Super Bowl Sunday race helps young athletes chase their goals

226 neighbors participated in this years Super Bowl 5k.

Proceeds from the race go to fund local programs to make purchases such as uniforms and proper running shoes.

Watch the video above to see the neighbors who participated this year.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

On Super Bowl Sunday, a local race supports young athletes

More than 200 neighbors from around Lansing participated in Sunday’s race, each with their own reason for running.

“I’ve actually been training for a marathon, I’m running the Atlanta Marathon in three weeks.” said Joe Darda, First Place Super Bowl 5K.

“We just wanted to do it, try something new for the first time, and here we are,” said Jared Riggins, First Time 5K Runner.

“Burn enough calories right now so I can drink my 6-pack and eat my pizza,” said Scott Laviolette.

No matter their motivation, the proceeds from this race went to support young athletes in our neighborhoods.

Chuck Block is the president and founder of the Michigan Running

Foundation, which organized the event.

“All of the money goes back into running, that’s what the idea of the Michigan Running Foundation was,” Block said.

He says they provide grants to give students opportunities to run.

“We raise money for local running groups. Coach Lynch was just here from Lansing Eastern, we’re giving them a $3,000 grant to help them buy uniforms for Lansing Eastern,” said Block.

Lansing Eastern running coach Kittie Lynch said the grant will cover expenses the district doesn’t cover.

“Sometimes uniforms, camp, team dinners, a lot of team activities,” said Lynch.

It also provides some athletes with essentials like running shoes.

“It will help get shoes for kids that aren’t able to get them. Running shoes are important, so it’s good that they have a good pair so they don’t get injured. That’s been a big help too.” said Lynch.

The event is another way Lansing neighbors are supporting athletes. Last week, Lansing neighbors braved the cold water at the Polar Plunge at Jackson Field, benefiting Special Olympics.

Back at the Super Bowl Sunday race, generations of athletes came to support the cause, including Thomas Laviolette, who completed the race at 81 years old.

“There is no secret, just gotta keep on going,” said Laviolette.

And at the top of mind for many, is the Lions' absence from the Super Bowl this year, but the hope is, that it’ll happen soon.

“Too bad Lions didn’t make it. It’s okay, we’re all here to support,” said Lynch.

“Hopefully one year when the Lions are in it, we’ll have big numbers out here,” said Block.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on X

Follow us on Instagram

Like us on Facebook