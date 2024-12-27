Happening Today: Drive-thru holiday lights, a petting zoo and a Throwback Party

(WSYM) - FOX47 News is helping inform you of the top local stories in your neighborhood. Happening Today helps neighbors know what is going on throughout the day.

Alonna Johnson

Good Morning mid-Michigan! I'm your neighborhood reporter Alonna Johnson and I am continuing coverage on the final days of the lawmaking session here in the state capitol. Today, I am talking to neighbors about what happened and their thoughts on the lame duck session.

Today's Weather Forecast

Patchy drizzle possible this morning as temperatures begin the day around 40 degrees.

Scattered showers break out this afternoon, continuing through tonight.

Afternoon highs climb to the mid 40s, over ten degrees above average for late-December.

Three top local stories

Holiday lights drive-thru

You can experience a drive-thru Lansing Holiday Light Show tonight at the Lansing Cottonwood Campground located at 5339 North Aurelius Road. The event features a half-mile drive and is open from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. with the admission price of $25 for a carload.

Holiday lights trail & petting zoo

Our Eaton Rapids neighbors can enjoy the Winter Wonderland event on 6270 Steele Highway that features a petting zoo as you walk a quarter-mile woodland trail under festive holiday lights. It takes place from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and admission is $10

90's & 90's Throwback Party

If you're feeling nostalgic the Lansing Shuffle is having an 80's and 90's Throwback Party tonight from 9 p.m. to 12 a.m. Tickets are $10 and there is no cover charge if you make it before 11 p.m.

A look back at yesterday's top local story

14-year-old shot on Christmas Eve in Jackson

