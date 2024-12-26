14-year-old shot on Christmas Eve in Jackson, teen suspect charged as an adult

Shooting on Jackson's East Side leaves 14-year-old injured.

Suspect Marquise Lamar Young has been charged with Assault with Intent to Murder.

Young faces a maximum penalty of life in prison.

A 17-year-old has been charged as an adult after allegedly shooting and injuring a 14-year-old on Christmas Eve in Jackson.

The Jackson County Prosecutor's Office has charged 17-year-old Marquise Lamar Young with Assault with Intent to Murder.

Young is alleged to have shot a 14-year-old in the upper back just after five o'clock Tuesday, December 24, on Seymour Avenue on Jackson's East Side.

Jackson Police say an initial investigation determined that the shooting occurred after the victim got into a fight with a third person.

According to police, Young pulled a handgun and fired at the victim, hitting him one time in the back.

Police say they located Young near E. Ganson and Orange Streets, and he was taken into custody.

The victim was taken to a local hospital by a family member, treated, and released with a gunshot injury.

Bond was set at $250,000.00, and the defendant remains lodged in the Jackson County Youth Center. A probable cause conference is scheduled for January 3rd.

This is a developing story. We will have more information as it becomes available.

