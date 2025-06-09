(WSYM) - FOX47 News is helping inform you of the top local stories in your neighborhood. Happening Today helps neighbors know what is going on throughout the day.

WATCH: What is happening today

Happening Today: down payment program and two East Lansing construction projects

Today's Weather Forecast

Isolated a.m. showers that dry out, then mostly sunny conditions prevail.

By early evening, scattered showers and thunderstorms will move through some areas as an upper low passes through.

This will be an all-night event and should be well done by 9:00 p.m.

Temperatures should reach a high of 74°F, with winds out of the SW at 13mph.

Three top local stories

Down Payment Program

Officials are looking to help homebuyers in our neighborhoods.

Ingham County Housing Trust Fund is initiating its new down payment assistance program at 9 a.m. at the Kingdom Life Church.

The program, funded by a grant from the state of Michigan, will help provide funds to cover down payment and other costs of purchasing a home in Ingham County.

East Lansing road construction

Starting today, Harrison Rd. over the Red Cedar River in East Lansing will be closed, between Michigan Ave. and Kalamazoo St.

Local traffic will be maintained to the Kellogg Center and the Brody Residential Complex from Michigan Ave.

The closure is expected to last until August 22.

Gas main relocation project

The city of East Lansing will have another set of road construction projects for neighbors to be aware of.

The right lanes of Hagadorn and Haslett roads will be closed for a Consumers Energy gas main relocation project.

It begins this morning and is expected to be completed by mid-July.

A look back at yesterday's top local story

Annual Soapbox Derby brings St. Johns neighbors together for race day tradition

Neighbors gathered downtown on Clinton Ave. in St. Johns Sunday to watch and cheer on racers during the annual Soapbox Derby.

Read the full article: Annual Soapbox Derby brings St. Johns neighbors together for race day tradition

