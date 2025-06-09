Annual Soapbox Derby brings St. Johns neighbors together for race day tradition

ST. JOHNS — Neighbors gathered downtown on Clinton Ave. Sunday in St. Johns to watch and cheer on racers during the annual Soapbox Derby.



The tournament-style race started with 70 competitors and narrowed down to two winners, one for each age division.

Scarlett Sleep won the stock class division and Louie Doud won for super stock, both earning a spot at the national race in Akron, Ohio.

About 50 people served on the planning committee with nearly 75 volunteers helping on race day.

Race day brought excitement to downtown St. Johns as neighbors came together for their annual Soapbox Derby tradition.

I caught up with young racer Ella Smith during the competition.

"It's good - I've won both of those two races and I'm hoping to get in the final eight," Ella said.

The race operates in a tournament style. This year, they started with 70 racers and narrowed down to two - one for each age division. Scarlett Sleep won the stock class division, and Louie Doud won for super stock, both earning a spot at the national race in Akron, Ohio.

Soapbox Assistant Director Michael Smith and his family have been helping with the race since 2019.

"The best part of this race is seeing all of the cars, the businesses, everyone come together. Everybody is talking about the aspect of the young kids racing down the hill," Smith said.

Many neighbors volunteered their time to make this event possible. Smith says there are about 50 people on the planning committee, and close to 75 volunteers who help out on race day.

Ella Smith expressed gratitude for the volunteers' dedication.

"I really like all the staff that helped set this up because they got up at 5:00 and started helping. I'm very thankful for that," she said.

St. Johns came together for this annual tradition, bidding farewell to Soapbox Derby until the wheels hit the ground for next year's race.

