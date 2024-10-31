Happening Today - Domestic violence forum, CATA helps people get to the polls, trick-or treating times

(WSYM) - FOX47 News is helping inform you of the top local stories in your neighborhood. Happening Today helps neighbors know what is going on throughout the day.

We are tracking showers and possible thunderstorms today with isolated showers starting as early as 7:30 AM and more uniform showers and storms arriving in the late morning hours through this afternoon.

This is affiliated with a cold front that will sweep through today, relieving us from the record breaking heat we have been observing.

Winds could exceed 40 mph today within these thunderstorms.

However, rain is looking to end at or around 5 PM, just in time for trick or treating.

At Jackson College they’re will be a forum held to help shed a light on domestic violence.

The forum will include learning about what domestic violence is, its prevalence today, steps for a victim to take, and steps to recovery.

The forum will have several speakers ranging from law enforcement to survivors of domestic violence.

The event is scheduled to take place at Bert Walker Hall, community rooms 144 & 145, at 12pm.

CATA helps people get to the polls

There are still four days left for early in-person voting.

If you’d like to vote but need a lift to the polls, you can head to your local bus stop.

CATA, Etran and Clinton Transit will be providing free rides to early voting location through November 3rd to our neighbors in Eaton, Ingham, and Clinton counties.

Just hop on and let your driver know your headed to vote.

No ID needed and trips to register to vote also qualify for a free ride.

With it being Halloween lets look at a few of our neighborhoods trick-or-treating times

Lansing 6 – 8pm

Jackson 6 – 8pm

East Lansing 6 – 8pm

St. Johns 6 – 8pm

Charlotte 6 – 8pm

Mason 6 –8pm

Holt 6 - 8pm

Grand Ledge 6 - 8pm

Okemos 6 – 8pm

For more neighborhood trick-or-treating times you can clickhere

Neighbors in Mason come together after Emily Allen's death

Local law enforcement told Fox 47 that the body they found last week on Tuesday was confirmed to be Mason mother Emily Allen, who leaves behind two children.

People who know the Allen family have decided to launch a go-fund-me in support.

According to family friend Tyler Schmitt the funds have reached over $8,000.

Read the full article: Neighbors in Mason come together after Emily Allen's death

