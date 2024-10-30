Neighbors in Mason come together after Emily Allen's death

One Mason mother sat down to talk about how crucial it is to be there for the Allen family.

Local law enforcement confirmed that the body that was found previously was Emily Allen.

Video shows the donations in the GoFundMe, started by Tyler Schmitt, a friend of the family.



From the initial reports of her disappearance to the tragic discovery of her body, we’ve been following the heartbreaking story of Emily Allen here in Mason. In the face of tragedy, this community is coming together to support her children.

Mason mother Haley Fancher-Loe says being a mom is so much more than just physically being a parent. She says her heart sank upon hearing about Allen, a local mother who went missing last Sunday.

"My oldest is going to be three, and for him to cry every night about where's mama... It's just really sad," said Fancher-Loe.

Local law enforcement confirmed that the body found last Tuesday was Emily's. She leaves behind two young children.

"There's so much kids need, and it costs so much money," said Fancher-Loe.

In response, those who know the Allen family launched a GoFundMe campaign to support them.

"I was at work thinking to myself, what's one way I can help?" said Tyler Schmitt, a friend of the family.

He took the initiative to share the fundraiser on social media.

"I believe we are about $8,000 right now."

Fancher-Loe was one of nearly 100 donors. She encourages neighbors to help in any way they can.

"Even if it’s small if you have extra food in your house, it’s not a waste—give it to someone who needs it. The dad needs so much support right now."

To donate, visit the GoFundMe link below.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-chris-allens-family-in-their-loss?fbclid=IwY2xjawGOV0xleHRuA2FlbQIxMQABHTMJP1uz6KiDsvQMUPXgLT8M3MhZUvTtsaKwTh15ZlMXgxGMzwe9-fsU0w_aem_FkHNQr0ZEvJETaNbKQ5F6g

