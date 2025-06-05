Happening Today: diversity celebration, Clinton County RESA open house, food drive

(WSYM) - FOX47 News is helping inform you of the top local stories in your neighborhood. Happening Today helps neighbors know what is going on throughout the day.

Today's Weather Forecast

Lingering showers this morning will wrap up by lunchtime, giving way to clearing skies this afternoon.

Localized flooding and ponding may linger on roads from Wednesday night's heavy rain.

Highs will reach the mid-70s, with ENE winds at 6-12 mph.

Three top local stories

Celebration of Diversity

Lansing officials are celebrating all neighbors today and the Annual Celebrating Diversity event.

It highlights diversity within the city of Lansing and provides neighbors with an update on the city’s progress toward making Lansing a safe space for everyone.

It all takes place tonight from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Lansing City Hall Lobby.

Clinton County RESA Open House

In the past, we have covered the work Clinton County RESA is doing to help students.

Today, the group is holding an open house from 2 - 5:30 p.m. to unveil its newly renovated educational center.

The center will provide individualized support and resources to help all students succeed.

Menards Food Drive

Across the country, Menards is holding a food pantry to help feed people in need, including in our neighborhoods of Lansing and Jackson.

Throughout June and July, neighbors can bring a wide variety of non-perishable foods to Menards in Lansing and Jackson to be donated to a local food pantry.

There will be large collection boxes near the exit doors.

A look back at yesterday's top local story

Eaton County animal control down to single officer after millage failure

Eaton County Animal Control now has just one officer handling all operations after a failed millage and staff resignation, limiting services to only priority calls like dog bites.

Read the full article: Eaton County animal control down to single officer after millage failure

