EATON COUNTY, Mich. — Eaton County Animal Control is facing a severe staffing shortage after a public safety millage failed and an officer resigned, leaving just one person to handle all operations across the county.



Eaton County Animal Control now has only one officer handling all shelter, office, and field operations.

The staffing crisis worsened after the failure of a public safety millage and the subsequent resignation of an officer.

County officials are exploring state and federal funding options to maintain animal control services.

The county is now asking for residents' patience as they determine the next steps for the department.

WATCH: Eaton County animal control faces critical staffing shortage

Eaton County animal control down to single officer after millage failure

"This is the Eaton County reality right now– there's nothing we can do about it," said Eaton County communications director Logan Bailey.

Bailey confirmed that just days after voters rejected the public safety millage, an officer resigned due to concerns about job stability.

"At this moment and time, we have one animal control officer," Bailey said.

The remaining officer now faces an impossible workload, according to county officials.

"She is running the office, the shelter, and the road for the entire county; she can't do it all," Bailey said.

The staffing crisis has forced the department to prioritize only the most urgent cases.

"At this point, Eaton County Animal Control can only take priority calls right now, and a majority of the calls that we get are around dog bites," Bailey said.

Responding to reports of stray dogs is no longer possible with current staffing levels.

County Commissioner Nicole Christensen, who fosters dogs in the area, has stepped up to help fill the gap by managing the Eaton County lost and found pets page on Facebook.

"It's devastating, it's heartbreaking, the shelters, the rescues, everybody is overflowing right now," Christensen said.

"Social media is our best friend right now, it's the best thing we have to get these dogs back home," Christensen said.

County officials are searching for solutions to keep animal control functioning.

"It looks grim, it really does, but we're hopeful that we can try and create something that is sustainable to local communities," Bailey said.

In the meantime, officials advise residents who encounter stray dogs to still contact animal control or the sheriff's office for guidance on available options.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

