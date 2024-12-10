Happening Today - Discussing tips at the capitol, Kicks 4 Christmas, network event in Ingham

Russell Shellberg

(WSYM) - Good morning, Mid-Michigan! I'm your Neighborhood Reporter Russell Shellberg. It's time to spread some Christmas cheer, and what better way to do that than with a dazzling display of holiday lights? I caught up with Harry and Jill Huntoon, who’ve been decking out their home with a stunning 65,000 lights for 47 years. This year, they've added a fun twist with a Minions theme, featuring over 100 hand-painted cutouts by Jill herself, and you can see the magic every night in Elsie at 8550 North St. Clair Rd. until December, 28th!

Three top local stories

State Capitol

Hundreds of servers and bartenders from across the state will be at the capitol for Servers and Bartenders Appreciation Day.

A rally was held earlier in September on the capitol lawn protesting the Michigan's Supreme Court ruling that would eventually end the tipped wage system for hourly restaurant workers and would pay them a higher minimum wage.

Now, today, the event will have members of the State MI Tips Coalition discuss what they want to happen.

That will be during a meeting at 11 this morning.

East Lansing

In East Lansing local businesses have started the Kicks 4 Christmas Campaign.

The campaign aims to donate 300 pairs of new and gently worn sneakers to local charities and neighbors in need.

The partners in this donation are Eaton Community Bank, House of Soles, Playmakers, and the Honey Bear Project.

if you want to help in this campaign you can donate at Eaton community bank or house of soles both located in East Lansing

Donations go till December 24th.

Lansing

Ingham County Housing Trust Fund and Ingham County Land Bank are hosting an Emerging Developer & Contractor Network Event.

The event is for neighbors to learn about available resources and opportunities to help address housing needs in the Lansing area.

The event will be from 5-7pm at the Comfort Zone Cigar Lounge And Bistro

A look back at yesterday's top local story

A need for blood across our neighborhoods; Volunteers in Mason say under 5% of Americans donate

According to the Red Cross, blood donations drop significantly in the colder months. Neighborhood reporter Sarah Poulos talked with community members in mason on the importance of giving blood.

Read the full article:https://www.fox47news.com/neighborhoods/mason-leslie/a-need-for-blood-across-our-neighborhoods-volunteers-in-mason-say-under-5-of-americans-donate

