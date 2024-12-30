HAPPENING TODAY: Detroit Lions football game and a furry fundraiser

(WSYM) - FOX47 News is helping inform you of the top local stories in your neighborhood. Happening Today helps neighbors know what is going on throughout the day.

Today's Weather Forecast

The rain and precipitation cleared up overnight. Today's forecast looks mainly dry, mild, and a bit breezy with highs in the mid-40s.

Two top local stories

Lions Monday night football game

The clock is ticking down on the NFL season with two weeks left in the regular season.

The Lions were starting down a huge game with San Francisco tonight, but thanks to a Minnesota win over Green Bay on Sunday the Monday night showdown with the 49ers won't have playoff implications.

Instead, it will be about redemption.

Detroit and San Francisco will face off in a rematch of last year's NFC championship game as Detroit travels west to take on the 49ers.

Kick-off is scheduled for 8:15 pm.

Saved by Zade fundraiser

Are you looking for a way to help our furry neighbors?

If you order from Culver's at Okemos North from 5 pm to 9 pm tonight, a percentage of all sales will be donated to Saved by Zade, a local non-profit.

No flyer or code is needed to participate in this furry fundraiser.

A look back at yesterday's top local story

Jackson man reunites with man who saved his life

On December 6, Dominick Myers slid on black ice and crashed into a pond, in an accident that almost ended tragically without the help of Nick Kolb. On Sunday, Meyers and Kolb reunite.

Read the full article: Jackson man reunites with man who saved his life

