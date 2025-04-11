HAPPENING TODAY: democracy conference, LCC Tech Forward, and FOX47's On the Road

(WSYM) - FOX47 News is helping inform you of the top local stories in your neighborhood. Happening Today helps neighbors know what is going on throughout the day.

Today's Weather Forecast

Friday Morning Forecast 0411

Mostly sunny skies return with milder temperatures today.

Highs will climb to around 50 degrees in most of our neighborhoods.

Light northerly winds at 6-12 mph.

Three top local stories

Democracy Works-in-Process Conference

Three former politicians are discussing the state of democracy in Michigan today at MSU’s Democracy Works-in-Progress Conference.

Former Michigan Gov. John Engler, Former U.S. Congressman Mike Bishop, and Former Lt. Gov. John Cherry are expected to show how public policy and opinion can impact democracy.

The Discussion takes place from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Henry Center for Executive Development at Michigan State University.

LCC Tech Forward Event

LCC’s annual Tech Forward: Women in Trades, Technologies and Public Service Careers Event is back this morning from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Tech Forward is designed to inspire, empower, and encourage women to explore careers in trades, technologies, and public services.

The event is free to all neighbors interested in the trades.

FOX47 On the Road in Eaton County

Today is FOX47’s first On The Road event of 2025, where we take you on a tour across our neighborhoods throughout the summer.

We have live coverage tonight from the Eaton County Expo starting at 530 p.m., then another half hour of expo coverage streamed online at 6, and we bring it back here to FOX47 at 6:30 p.m.

Join us as neighborhood reporter Travis Hicks helps kick off the Expo weekend.

A look back at yesterday's top local story

MSU Students calling for action from the university to help international students with revoked visas

Earlier this week, MSU became the latest school in Michigan to confirm that some international students had their visas revoked.

Read the full article: MSU Students calling for action from the university to help international students with revoked visas

