Happening Today - Cuts to law enforcement, conceal carry discussion, and Tom Izzo awards local charities

(WSYM) - FOX47 News is helping inform you of the top local stories in your neighborhood. Happening Today helps neighbors know what is going on throughout the day.

Today's Weather Forecast

wx web happening today 1114

We are still tracking rainfall this morning in our neighborhoods as this same low pressure system from the last evening continues to track through the state of Michigan.

By this afternoon, widespread showers will become more scattered with a drying period beginning this evening.

For this entire system of rain, we are watching for totals ranging from half an inch to three quarters of an inch from last night through this evening.

Some localized areas could see up to an inch once this is all said and done. We will dry up to end our work week tomorrow as well as Saturday.

We have more chances for shower on Sunday morning as well as mid week next week on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Three top local stories

Lansing

In Lansing, state lawmakers on the Civil Rights, Judiciary, and Public Safety Committee will meet and are expected to discuss proposed changes to Michigan's concealed carry law

The changes would ban concealed carry in certain state buildings, including the state capitol, house, and senate office buildings

The event will happen at 12PM in room 403 at the capitol building

Charlotte

The Eaton County Sheriff's Department is holding a press conference to discuss cuts to the department's road patrol after voters rejected a ballot proposal that would have raised money to fund the county government.

Sheriff Tom Reich will discuss how the cuts will impact our neighborhoods at a press conference at 11AM.

We will bring you his address live on our website.

Okemos

In Okemos, basketball coaching legend Tom Izzo and his wife Lupe, will be presenting 10 charities with the Izzo Impact Grant Awards...

The awards are meant to uplift our local neighborhood charities for all the extraordinary work they do in the community

The event will be from 12 – 1 pm at the Playmakers Community Room on 2299 West Grand River Ave...

A look back at yesterday's top local story

Eaton County Sheriff's office announces cut to afternoon road patrol shift

The Eaton County Sheriff's office announced in a press release on Wednesday cuts a road patrol shift from 12PM to 12AM.

Neighborhood reporter Will Lemmink talked with community members in Sunfield and Mulliken about what this means to them.

Read the full article:https://www.fox47news.com/neighborhoods/delta-township-grand-ledge/eaton-county-sheriffs-office-announces-cut-to-afternoon-road-patrol-shift

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

For more news in your neighborhood, go to our In Your Neighborhood page on our website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

