HAPPENING TODAY: Cristo Rey expansion, free ham dinners, last day of House legislative session

(WSYM) - Good morning Mid-Michigan! I'm your East Lansing Neighborhood Reporter Colin Jankowski. The weather is getting cold again, but a Lansing-based sauna company is hoping to bring some warmth to my neighborhood with an outdoor sauna park. I talked with neighbors about their thoughts on the unique concept. Would you want a sauna park in your neighborhood?

Today's Weather Forecast

Happening Today weather 1219

Cloudy skies on tap today, with a few spotty snow showers possible this afternoon.

Snow becomes steadier and more widespread after 8:00 PM, and continues into Friday morning.

2”-3” of snowfall likely across most of our neighborhoods by Friday afternoon.

Three top local stories

Cristo Rey Expansion

The Catholic Charities of Ingham, Eaton, and Clinton Counties are holding a ribbon cutting today for the new Cristo Rey Dental Center and expansion of the Cristo Rey Family Health Center.

The expansion will provide the same services as the original location.

The dental center will provide dental services to veterans, people with disabilities, and low-income children.

Holt Pop-up Pantry

The Holt Pop-up Pantry will be distributing its ham dinners today from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Holt High School's North Campus.

The pop-up pantry has been receiving donations from neighbors throughout the past week to give away ham dinners for free.

Students also had the chance to sort food for those in need.

Last Day of 2024 House Session

Today is the last day of the 2024 House legislative session.

On the senate calendar, they are expected to continue on Monday.

Wednesday, the House came to a standstill as GOP lawmakers and at least one Democrat failed to attend session. GOP lawmakers have said they will not return unless bills surrounding tipped workers and paid time off are taken up in session.

Today is House lawmakers' last chance to push forward legislation during a democratic trifecta.

A look back at yesterday's top local story

Michigan legislature back in session - minus House Republicans

Leadership for House Republicans started Wednesday not in the Capitol for session but at the NutHouse Grille in Lansing.

Read the full article: Michigan legislature back in session - minus House Republicans

