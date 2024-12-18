Michigan legislature back in session - minus House Republicans

UPDATE: The House and Senate chambers are in session as of 10 a.m. 15 minutes into session, the House Democratic caucus separated to meet with each other after attendance roll call was taken. They have yet to return as of 11:43 a.m.

The senate is also at ease as of 11:44 a.m.

Alonna Johnson

ORIGINAL STORY: Leadership for House Republicans are starting the day not in the Capitol for session but at the NutHouse Grille in Lansing.

There, they're taking another stand for hospitality workers across Michigan.

Speaker of the House-elect Matt Hall telling members of the press the House GOP will not be coming in today after another day of the bills surrounding minimum wage and earned sick time modification not being put up to vote.

Standing next to him is one of the bill’s sponsor State Representative Graham Filler, who State Capitol reporter Alonna Johnson spoke to earlier this week, on the lack of movement on the bills.

Alonna Johnson

Alonna is at the Capitol today and following the latest developments. Keep it here for updates throughout the day.

