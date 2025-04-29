HAPPENING TODAY: crash updates, President Trump in MI, and an after-school activities rally

(WSYM) - FOX47 News is helping inform you of the top local stories in your neighborhood. Happening Today helps neighbors know what is going on throughout the day.

Today's Weather Forecast

Tuesday morning forecast 0429

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely, mainly between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Isolated to scattered severe storms are possible and could produce damaging winds.

Highs in the mid-70s, with SW winds 20-25 mph, gusting to 40 mph outside of thunderstorms.

Three top local stories

Mayor Schor and Chief Backus give crash updates

A multi-car crash Thursday evening put 13 people in the hospital.

Today at 10 a.m., Mayor Andy Schor and Chief of Police Robert Backus are holding a press conference to update neighbors on the accident.

Neighborhood reporter Asya Lawrence will be at the Lansing Police Department.

Tune in to FOX47 news at 10 to hear what updates they have.

Trump in MI for 100th day celebration

President Donald Trump will be in Michigan today to celebrate 100 days since he began his second term.

According to the White House, President Trump will take part in a rally in Macomb County, his first rally in Michigan since taking office.

Afterschool Advocates

Neighbors are rallying outside the Capitol this morning to highlight the importance of Out-of-School Time programs and to ask lawmakers for continued support for these vital programs.

Michigan Afterschool Partnership says around 400 students and families are expected to be in attendance, along with after-school program providers.

The rally takes place on the steps of the Capitol today from 10:30 a.m. until noon.

A look back at yesterday's top local story

One victim remains in hospital, 12 released after Thursday's crash in Lansing

Lansing Police says 12 of the 13 victims from Thursday's multi-vehicle crash are now out of the hospital, though one remains in critical condition.

Read the full article: One victim remains in hospital, 12 released after Thursday's crash in Lansing

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

For more news in your neighborhood, go to our In Your Neighborhood page on our website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

