HAPPENING TODAY: construction open house, police training and Building Michigan conference

Today's Weather Forecast

Wednesday Morning Forecast 0513

Cloudy skies this morning will give way to scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Warm and muggy with highs in the low to mid 70s.

Temperatures could climb to the upper 70s where sun breaks out longer.

Three top local stories

Jolly Rd. Construction Open House

The Lansing Public Service Department is informing neighbors about the upcoming Jolly Road construction project at a public open house today.

Neighbors can learn about proposed lane changes to Jolly Rd., from Jolly Cedar Ct. to east of Tranter St.

The open house takes place tonight from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Tri-County Regional Planning facility.

Police Training

Promoting ethical policing and courageous leadership...

It’s National Police Week, and 60 Michigan State Police recruits are participating in a unique Holocaust education training.

The Zekelman Holocaust Center is leading the program and trains officers to combat hatred, antisemitism, and injustice.

Building Michigan Communities Conference

The 26th Building Michigan Communities Conference begins today at 8:30 a.m.

The event offers over 60 breakout sessions highlighting five tracks: asset management, community and economic development, homeownership finance and development, homelessness prevention and rental finance and development.

Registered neighbors can park for free at the Lansing Center with proper validation.

A look back at yesterday's top local story

The City of East Lansing is one step closer to finalizing its 2026 budget

Tuesday night, the East Lansing City Council approved a modified plan to reduce its $3.1 million deficit, temporarily leaving off a proposed parks millage until a later date.

Read the full article: The City of East Lansing is one step closer to finalizing its 2026 budget

