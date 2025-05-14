The City of East Lansing is one step closer to finalizing its 2026 budget

EAST LANSING, Mich — Tuesday night, the East Lansing City Council approved a modified plan to reduce its $3.1 million deficit, temporarily leaving off a proposed parks millage until a later date.



The City is facing a projected $3.1 million deficit for the 2026 fiscal year.

Video shows thoughts from neighbors in East Lansing, as well as portions of Tuesday's meeting.

"What other revenue sources can we pursue," City Manager Robert Belleman asked.

That's the question city leaders in East Lansing are trying to answer as they try to reduce a projected $3.1 million deficit for next year.

City Manager Robert Belleman tells me the city considered multiple options to make up that deficit, like the new parks millage I told you about last week. Or, they could choose to dip into the city's savings.

But what do neighbors think about the idea? Tuesday, I asked them. If you were facing budget problems, would you want to get another job or dip into your savings for the money?

Dan Putman said it would depend on the situation, but...

"I'd prefer a second job rather than dipping into savings," Putman said.

When it comes to the city's choice, he says he understands the need for millages and why the city would choose to bring in more revenue, rather than dip into its own savings.

"You have to look at how much it's going to cost you, and what the benefit to the community is," Putman said. "It's almost always in the benefit of the community to shell out a little bit more. So, I'm all for it, especially when we're talking about parks and rec and the things that build up our community. I think you've got to open up your pocketbook."

But I talked with a neighbor at an East Lansing park last week, who says she can't take on higher costs.

At the same time, she likes what the parks have to offer her family.

"If that doesn't get passed and prices are cut, then there probably wouldn't be as many updates to the parks as needed, and we definitely like all the nicer things that the parks provide," Brittany Wernholm said. "But if there isn't the money to do that, then it probably wouldn't be as safe for our kids."

Despite leaving the proposed parks millage off of the approved plan on Tuesday, the council did leave the door open to approve it at a later date.

I'll continue to follow this story and bring you the latest as it develops.

