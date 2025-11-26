Happening Today: Code Blue and Michigan Avenue reopens

LANSING, Mich. — (WSYM) - FOX47 News is helping inform you of the top local stories in your neighborhood. Happening Today helps neighbors know what is going on throughout the day.

Code Blue

This evening, the City of Lansing is activating its Code Blue Cold Weather Emergency Plan effective at 7 p.m.

The Cold Blue plan allows shelters to temporarily increase their hours and capacity to help neighbors stay warm.

You can find a list of local shelters available through the Code Blue activation on our website by clicking here.

Michigan Ave Reopens

Michigan Avenue between Howard Street and Friendship Circle is open just in time for the holiday season.

The Clippert Street intersection, however, will remain closed for traffic signal work until approximately December 19.

Rain showers early in the morning, changing to widespread lake effect snow showers in the afternoon and evening.

Temperatures in the low 40s in the morning, falling to the mid-30s by afternoon.

Winds increasing to 20-25 mph, gusting 45-55 mph at times.

Snow showers could lead to rapid changes in visibility and roads conditions.



