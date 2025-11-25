Lansing Code Blue cold weather emergency plan activates Wednesday evening

LANSING, Mich. — The City of Lansing has activated its Code Blue extreme cold weather plan, effective Wednesday at 7:00 p.m.
It will last through 7:00 a.m. Monday, December 1, 2025.
The Cold Blue plan allows shelters to temporarily increase their hours and capacity to help neighbors stay warm.
In addition, the Lansing Fire and Police departments will be available to transport neighbors to local shelters.
Neighbors can also get free rides to a warming center or shelter through the CATA bus system, except on Thursday, when the transportation system will be closed.
The Lansing Board of Water and Light will not shut off electricity due to non-payments while the Code Blue is activated.
Emergency cold weather shelters available through the Code Blue activation:
Weekdays
Daytime:
- Advent House
- 743 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Lansing 48915
- 517-485-4722
- Closed on Thanksgiving Day
- Holy Cross New Hope Community Center
- 430 N. Larch Street, Lansing 48912
- 517-484-4414
- City Rescue Mission - Women and Children
- 2216 S. Cedar Street, Lansing 48910
- 517-485-0145
- The Outreach Drop-In Center, City Rescue Mission
- 415 W. Kalamazoo, Lansing, MI 48933
- 517-485-0145
Nighttime:
- Holy Cross New Hope Community Center
- 430 N. Larch Street, Lansing 48912
- 517-484-4414
- Walk-In intakes accepted from 8:00 a.m. - midnight
- Men’s Shelter, City Rescue Mission
- 415 W. Kalamazoo, Lansing, MI 48933
- 517-485-0145
- The Outreach Drop-In Center, City Rescue Mission
- 415 W. Kalamazoo, Lansing, MI 48933
- 517-485-0145
- Letts Community Center, City of Lansing (Warming Center)
- 1220 W. Kalamazoo Street, Lansing 48915
- 517-483-4051
- Overnight warming center - 6:30 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.
Weekends
Daytime:
- Advent House
- 743 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Lansing 48915
- 517-485-4722
- City Rescue Mission - Women and Children
- 2216 S. Cedar Street, Lansing 48910
- 517-485-0145
- The Outreach Drop-In Center, City Rescue Mission
- 415 W. Kalamazoo, Lansing, MI 48933
- 517-485-0145
Nighttime:
- Holy Cross New Hope Community Center
- 430 N. Larch Street, Lansing 48912
- 517-484-4414
- Walk-In intakes accepted from 8:00 a.m. - midnight
- Men’s Shelter, City Rescue Mission
- 415 W. Kalamazoo, Lansing, MI 48933
- 517-485-0145
- The Outreach Drop-In Center, City Rescue Mission
- 415 W. Kalamazoo, Lansing, MI 48933
- 517-485-0145
- Letts Community Center, City of Lansing (Warming Center)
- 1220 W. Kalamazoo Street, Lansing 48915
- 517-483-4051
- Overnight warming center - 6:30 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.
Additional locations:
- CADL Downtown Library
- 401 S Capitol Avenue, Lansing 48933
- 517-367-6350
- Closed on Thursday, Nov 27 and Friday, Nov 28
- Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
- Sunday, 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- South Lansing Library
- 3500 S Cedar Street, Lansing 48910
- 517-272-9840
- Closed on Thursday, Nov 27 and Friday, Nov 28
- Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
- Sunday, 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- CATA Transportation Center
- 420 S Grand Avenue, Lansing 48933
- 517-394-1100
- Closed on Thursday, Nov 27
- Friday, 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
- Saturday and Sunday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Due to the holiday weekend, many public buildings will be closed or on reduced hours.
