Lansing Code Blue cold weather emergency plan activates Wednesday evening

LANSING, Mich. — The City of Lansing has activated its Code Blue extreme cold weather plan, effective Wednesday at 7:00 p.m.

It will last through 7:00 a.m. Monday, December 1, 2025.

The Cold Blue plan allows shelters to temporarily increase their hours and capacity to help neighbors stay warm.

In addition, the Lansing Fire and Police departments will be available to transport neighbors to local shelters.

Neighbors can also get free rides to a warming center or shelter through the CATA bus system, except on Thursday, when the transportation system will be closed.

The Lansing Board of Water and Light will not shut off electricity due to non-payments while the Code Blue is activated.

Emergency cold weather shelters available through the Code Blue activation:

Weekdays

Daytime:

Advent House

743 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Lansing 48915 517-485-4722 Closed on Thanksgiving Day

Holy Cross New Hope Community Center

430 N. Larch Street, Lansing 48912 517-484-4414

City Rescue Mission - Women and Children

2216 S. Cedar Street, Lansing 48910 517-485-0145

The Outreach Drop-In Center, City Rescue Mission

415 W. Kalamazoo, Lansing, MI 48933 517-485-0145



Nighttime:



Holy Cross New Hope Community Center

430 N. Larch Street, Lansing 48912 517-484-4414 Walk-In intakes accepted from 8:00 a.m. - midnight

Men’s Shelter, City Rescue Mission

415 W. Kalamazoo, Lansing, MI 48933 517-485-0145

The Outreach Drop-In Center, City Rescue Mission

415 W. Kalamazoo, Lansing, MI 48933 517-485-0145

Letts Community Center, City of Lansing (Warming Center)

1220 W. Kalamazoo Street, Lansing 48915 517-483-4051 Overnight warming center - 6:30 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.



Weekends

Daytime:

Advent House

743 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Lansing 48915 517-485-4722

City Rescue Mission - Women and Children

2216 S. Cedar Street, Lansing 48910 517-485-0145

The Outreach Drop-In Center, City Rescue Mission

415 W. Kalamazoo, Lansing, MI 48933 517-485-0145



Nighttime:

Holy Cross New Hope Community Center

430 N. Larch Street, Lansing 48912 517-484-4414 Walk-In intakes accepted from 8:00 a.m. - midnight

Men’s Shelter, City Rescue Mission

415 W. Kalamazoo, Lansing, MI 48933 517-485-0145

The Outreach Drop-In Center, City Rescue Mission

415 W. Kalamazoo, Lansing, MI 48933 517-485-0145

Letts Community Center, City of Lansing (Warming Center)

1220 W. Kalamazoo Street, Lansing 48915 517-483-4051 Overnight warming center - 6:30 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.



Additional locations:

CADL Downtown Library

401 S Capitol Avenue, Lansing 48933 517-367-6350 Closed on Thursday, Nov 27 and Friday, Nov 28 Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Sunday, 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

South Lansing Library

3500 S Cedar Street, Lansing 48910 517-272-9840 Closed on Thursday, Nov 27 and Friday, Nov 28 Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Sunday, 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

CATA Transportation Center

420 S Grand Avenue, Lansing 48933 517-394-1100 Closed on Thursday, Nov 27 Friday, 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.



Due to the holiday weekend, many public buildings will be closed or on reduced hours.

