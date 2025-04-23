HAPPENING TODAY: city hall groundbreaking, Donate Life Month, resource summit

(WSYM) - FOX47 News is helping inform you of the top local stories in your neighborhood. Happening Today helps neighbors know what is going on throughout the day.

Three top local stories

New City Hall Groundbreaking

The City of Lansing is breaking ground today on the new David C. Hollister Lansing City Hall building.

Mayor Andy Schor and City Officials will celebrate the start of construction with a groundbreaking ceremony this afternoon at 1:00 p.m.

The new City Hall will be located across S. Grand Ave. from the CATA bus station.

National Donate Life Month

April is National Donate Life Month, and several organ and tissue donation advocates will be speaking on the issue, including Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson.

This afternoon at 1:45 p.m., Benson, along with members of Gift of Life Michigan and a heart transplant recipient, will speak about the importance of being an organ donor.

Neighborhood Resource Summit

The Lansing Department of Neighborhoods, Art and Citizen Engagement is hosting a Neighborhood Resource Summit.

With nearly 50 community organizations in attendance, neighbors will have the opportunity to connect with government officials, local services, and different resources.

The Summit takes place tonight from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Union Missionary Baptist Church.

A look back at yesterday's top local story

Advocates at gun violence prevention rally calls for gun industry accountability

A gun violence prevention rally held at the Capitol on Tuesday called to hold the gun industry accountable. We heard from neighbors directly impacted and the advocates on the other side.

Read the full article: Advocates at a gun violence prevention rally call for gun industry accountability

