Advocates at a gun violence prevention rally call for gun industry accountability

Rebakah Schuler, a survivor of the 2021 Oxford High School shooting, advocates for gun violence prevention to protect her younger siblings.

Survivors and activists gathered at the state Capitol for a rally pushing for stronger gun safety measures.

Recent Michigan laws include red flag laws and safe storage requirements to reduce gun violence.

Lawmakers are now considering civil lawsuits against the gun industry to hold manufacturers accountable.

Opponents, including the NRA, argue such lawsuits would threaten the existence of the gun industry in the U.S.

Gun violence prevention is more than a political issue for many—it's deeply personal.

“I am here today mostly advocating for my siblings,” said Rebakah Schuler, who survived the 2021 Oxford High School shooting that killed four students.

“But before I could comprehend what was happening, the sounds of rapid gunfire went off,” Schuler said. “The sounds I’ll never, ever be able to unhear.”

Schuler said she hopes her younger siblings never have to hear those same sounds.

“It was such a preventable act, so I advocate so that future events can be prevented,” Schuler said.

That’s why Schuler and dozens of others gathered Tuesday at the state Capitol for a gun violence prevention rally.

In the past two years, Michigan lawmakers have passed several measures aimed at curbing gun violence, including red flag laws and safe storage requirements.

“But we know our work is not done,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said during the rally. “Every shooting, every life lost, every community grieving not only demands our attention and our thoughts and prayers—but our action.”

Now, some lawmakers are focusing on a proposal I reported on in December: a bill that would allow civil lawsuits against the gun industry.

“We gather here again today to honor the lives we’ve lost by calling on the gun industry to finally put people over profit—and to take accountability for the fundamental role they play in our nation’s gun violence epidemic,” Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks said.

However, gun rights advocates, including Nicholas Buggia with the NRA, argue that holding gun manufacturers liable is a step too far.

“If a firearm dealer, manufacturer, or distributor can be sued every time an unaffiliated criminal uses its gun unlawfully, you would no longer have a functional gun industry in the United States,” Buggia said. “And that’s exactly what the supporters of this legislation are aiming for.”

For Schuler, the memories of that day at Oxford will never fade. She said she’s committed to telling her story to anyone willing to listen.

“Your story matters and can be shared—and your story deserves to be shared in order to change the minds of the legislators,” Schuler said.

We’ll continue following any developments on proposed gun legislation and local violence prevention efforts.

