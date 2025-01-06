HAPPENING TODAY: City Council meeting, job open house, Christmas tree removal

(WSYM) - FOX47 News is helping inform you of the top local stories in your neighborhood. Happening Today helps neighbors know what is going on throughout the day.

Today's Weather Forecast

Monday morning expect cold temperatures as you head out the door. Although temperatures will be around 21°F, gusty winds will make it feel like 8°F. We will enjoy dry, but mostly cloudy conditions with an overall high temperature of 23°F

Three top local stories

Lansing City Council Meeting

As the new year begins, many City Councils are looking to hit the ground running.

Today, Lansing City Council is holding its first meeting of 2025.

According to the City Council Agenda, they are expected to begin the new year by electing a City Council President and Vice President.

The meeting begins tonight at 7 pm at Lansing City Hall.

MDOC Job Open House

Are you looking to start a career as a corrections officer?

To fill staffing shortages, the Michigan Department of Corrections is hosting a job fair in Lansing this morning at Capital Area Michigan Works!.

Neighbors interested in becoming corrections officers will have the opportunity to interview and complete a PT test.

Neighbors should bring three references, work history, and a valid form of identification.

The event takes place today from 9 am to 2 pm.

Christmas Tree Collection

The curbside collection of natural pine Christmas trees begins today and runs through the week of January 13th.

Each January, Capital Area Recycling and Trash helps Lansing neighbors with curbside Christmas tree removal.

In order to have your tree taken, you must follow all guidelines.

A look back at yesterday's top local story

Neighbors give tips to pass through Dry January

A goal more and more neighbors are participating in is Dry January, cutting out alcohol for an entire month. Neighbors give their tips and non-alcoholic options for the month.

Read the full article: Neighbors give tips to pass through Dry January

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

For more news in your neighborhood, go to our In Your Neighborhood page on our website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

