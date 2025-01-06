Neighbors give tips to pass through Dry January

Neighbors share tips on how to successfully participate in Dry January.

Strategies include setting clear goals, finding alternatives to alcohol, and finding community.

There are non-alcoholic options around our neighborhoods like Rooted Socialite which provides teas, kombucha, mocktails, and their signature drink Kava. Menu varies.

For your convenience, the skimmable summary above is generated with the assistance of AI and fact-checked by our team prior to publication. Read the full story as originally reported below.

With nearly five years of sobriety under her belt,

Alyssa Turcsak knows a thing or two about helping neighbors participating in Dry January.

"There's all sorts of tools in my toolbox to help me get to this point where next week I'll be celebrating five years which is cool," Turcsak said.

So, she knows some tips for people wanting to go the 31 days of January without alcohol. Like having a community.

"Sober in Lansing is a group of neighbors, or people in the community who are interested in getting together without alcohol," Turcsak said.

The group brings neighbors together once a month in an alcohol-free environment.

"I wanted to create a space where people were more than just their sobriety so we can have connections," Turcsak said.

And going into 2025, Turcsak says there's more sober drink options now more than ever. And one option is over on the east side of Lansing--Rooted Socialite.

"It is a play on classic socialite or social behavior that is typically surrounded around alcohol," Rooted Socialite Owner Douglas Crawford said.

Owner Douglas Crawford says the teahouse provides many non-alcoholic drinks for people participating in Dry January like teas, kombucha, mocktails, and their signature drink Kava.

"Kava is a way for you to take that and really root it and make it a more holistic experience," Crawford said.

Other tips and tricks Turscak offers are telling your friends, getting out of the house, and trying one new thing.

"Don't just sit at home and think this is harder than I thought. Be social. I know that's easier said than done but try to do one new thing," Turcsak said.

