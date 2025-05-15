(WSYM) - FOX47 News is helping inform you of the top local stories in your neighborhood. Happening Today helps neighbors know what is going on throughout the day.

HAPPENING TODAY: Citizen Lobby Day and proposed bill press conference

Citizen Lobby Day

Nearly 100 neighborhood lobbyists will be on the Capitol steps this morning, making their voices heard on several environmental issues.

Hosted by the Sierra Club’s Michigan Chapter, the event will focus on topics like keeping microplastics out of our water and soil.

It takes place from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Bill to Ban Men in Women’s Sports

Republican Representative Jason Woolford is hosting a press conference at 11 a.m. to speak on his bill to ban men in women’s sports.

This will follow a 9 a.m. meeting of the House Government Operations Committee, which will be voting on Woolford’s legislation.

Both the meeting and press conference will feature Payton McNabb, who spoke at President Trump’s joint session of Congress address on the brain injury she received while competing against a transgender athlete.

A Look Back at Yesterday

East Lansing residents raise concerns about speeding on neighborhood streets

Multiple neighbors addressed the East Lansing City Council about the issue Tuesday night, saying drivers are not obeying speed limits or yield signs.

Read the full article: East Lansing residents raise concerns about speeding on neighborhood streets

