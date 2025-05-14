EAST LANSING, Mich — East Lansing residents are voicing concerns about speeding along side streets in the Southeast Marble neighborhood, with some taking matters into their own hands to address the problem.



Multiple neighbors shared concerns about speeding drivers with the East Lansing City Council on Tuesday.

Lt. Adrian Ojerio with the East Lansing Police Department says that they've heard the concerns and are working to address the complaints.

Video shows the perspective from concerned neighbors, as well as the East Lansing Police Department.

WATCH BELOW: East Lansing residents raise concerns about speeding on neighborhood streets

East Lansing residents raise concerns about speeding on neighborhood streets

Multiple residents addressed the East Lansing City Council on Tuesday night, citing concerns about traffic safety in their neighborhood.

"There's a lot of people cutting through our neighborhood now, and at higher rates of speed than 25 miles per hour," one resident said.

Some neighbors have begun taking their own measures to help with the problem.

"One of them is a sign. 'Slow down, kids and pets at play,'" a resident told the council.

Paul Massuch, who lives in the neighborhood, says he's witnessed several crashes, including one right outside his home.

"There was a pickup truck coming down John R, and a young man was driving west down Linden Street and wasn't paying attention, so he just went right through the intersection," Massuch said. "He never looked, and there was a crash."

Both Massuch and other neighbors say this isn't a recent problem and has been happening for years.

Lt. Adrian Ojerio with the East Lansing Police Department acknowledges the concerns.

"Obviously we want all drivers to obey the posted speed limits that are in place," Lt. Ojerio said.

He says that when speeding does occur, the police department has protocols in place.

"When we do get complaints of speeding and reckless driving, we do investigate those complaints," Lt. Ojerio said. "And when we have available resources between our regular calls for service, we will dedicate officers to pay special attention to those areas and complaints."

The East Lansing Police Department is currently working to address the complaints in the Southeast Marble neighborhood. In the meantime, Lt. Ojerio reminds drivers to follow posted stop and yield signs, as well as speed limits—not just for their own safety, but for those around them as well.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on X

Follow us on Instagram

Like us on Facebook