HAPPENING TODAY: Child Abuse Prevention Month, resource fair, hydrant flushing

Tuesday morning forecast 0401

Sunny skies through mid-afternoon will give way to increasing clouds by evening.

Highs will remain chillier than average in the low 40s.

Snow showers break out closer to midnight, followed by the potential for more severe weather on Wednesday.

Three top local stories

Child Abuse Prevention Month

The Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office is recognizing the beginning of Child Abuse Prevention Month by placing pinwheels outside of the Veterans Memorial Courthouse at 2 p.m. to remember young lives lost.

The Prosecutor's Office takes on many cases involving child abuse and says they will continue their work to protect young children in Ingham County.

Bi-Annual Community Resource Fair

BWL and community partners are showing neighbors resources and financial assistance for when they get behind on their bills.

The Bi-Annual Community Resource Fair takes place tonight from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Gier Community Center.

The event is free and open to all neighbors, and no registration is required.

Spring Hydrant Flushing

If you live north of M-21 in St. Johns, you may notice discolored water coming from your faucet.

This is due to the spring hydrant flushing that begins today and takes place over the next two weeks.

Then, in mid-April, the flushing will switch to the areas south of M-21.

A look back at yesterday's top local story

New emergency siren system glitched Sunday — Jackson County

Jackson County emergency officials say the new system glitched during Sunday's storm, causing two sirens not to go off initially. Vendors to resolve problems before the next wave of weather mid-week.

