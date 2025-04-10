HAPPENING TODAY: case arguments, new apartments, Career Information Session

(WSYM) - FOX47 News is helping inform you of the top local stories in your neighborhood. Happening Today helps neighbors know what is going on throughout the day.

Today's Weather Forecast

Friday Morning Forecast 0410

Occasional rain and snow continues today, gradually tapering off in the afternoon.

Expect slick travel conditions for most of the day.

Highs will be limited to the middle and upper 30s by the mix precipitation.

Three top local stories

Cell Phone Search Warrant Case

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is making arguments to the Michigan Supreme Court today against a Michigan Court of Appeals decision.

Nessel is arguing that the Court of Appeals was wrong to overturn Michael Carson’s conviction in the People v. Carson case for a cell phone search warrant that they say violated the Fourth Amendment’s particularity requirement.

Nessel says the ruling sets an unrealistic demand for police and will hinder their ability to effectively investigate crime.

New Apartments in South Lansing

Bringing affordable housing to South Lansing...

This morning at 9 a.m., City leaders are celebrating the Phase One completion of transforming the Historic Walter H. French Junior High School into an apartment complex.

The new Residences at Walter French will bring 76 new affordable apartment units to the Lansing community.

LCC and MDOC Career Information Session

Are you looking for a job in corrections?

Lansing Community College and the Michigan Department of Corrections are hosting a Career Information Session today from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the LCC West Campus Auditorium.

At the free event, neighbors can learn about current job openings in several correctional fields.

A look back at yesterday's top local story

Mason retiree stays hopeful despite market volatility

On Wednesday, the stock market reacted to President Trump’s pause on most of his tariffs for 90 days. Sarah Poulos spoke to a local retiree about how the stock market impacts her.

Read the full article: Mason retiree stays hopeful despite market volatility

