Mason retiree stays hopeful despite market volatility

On Wednesday, the stock market reacted to President Trump's tariff pause.

A local financial advisor says he has received multiple calls this week.

Video shows how one retiree is feeling in Mason.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

“I try to be careful; I still put money aside in savings,” said Joann DePeel, a Mason resident.

DePeel lives off her retirement money and still finds herself watching everything she spends.

“I find myself saying, do I really need this? Can I afford it? I go from there,” she said.

DePeel said that with the stock market going down and then rebounding some, all the volatility does concern her — because it affects how much money she has to spend.

“I get concerned, but I can’t let it run my life,” she said.

On Wednesday, the stock market reacted to President Trump’s pause on most of his tariffs for 90 days. The pause does not include China. The Dow closed up nearly 8 percent on the day.

“It’s always been like that, up and down. So, you really don’t want to sell when it’s down,” DePeel said.

Just last week, I met with a local financial advisor, Chris Buck, who told me that neighbors should not make any sudden moves with retirement investments.

“The market just doesn’t like uncertainty, and we really don’t know what the market’s reaction is going to be to these tariffs,” Buck said.

Though Buck was not able to meet with me Wednesday, he said in a statement that he has received multiple calls this week regarding what to do. Buck said he has advised neighbors to still wait it out and not start panic selling.

DePeel is remaining hopeful that the market will continue to go up — especially for her family.

“I just get concerned about my son, my grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. What is the future going to be like for them?” she said.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on X

Like us on Facebook