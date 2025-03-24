HAPPENING TODAY: car seat inspections, sewer cleaning, and a business's 10th anniversary

(WSYM) - FOX47 News is helping inform you of the top local stories in your neighborhood. Happening Today helps neighbors know what is going on throughout the day.

Today's Weather Forecast

It's a colder start to the week, with highs near 36°F.

With winds gusting near 40mph, the wind chills are about ten degrees cooler than the actual temperatures.

Scattered snow showers will linger around throughout the day, leaving us with mostly cloudy skies to end the day.

Three top local stories

Car Seat Inspection Program

With its Car Seat Inspection Program, the Jackson Fire Department is looking to help keep neighborhood children safe on the road.

The monthly checks are free for all neighbors and take place at the Jackson Central Fire Station.

Neighbors can stop by the station today between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. to get their car seats checked out.

Mason Sewer Cleaning

The City of Mason is continuing to clean its West Side sanitary sewers. This week the cleaning will impact S. Cedar, S. Jefferson, Mable Ct., and Willow St.

Neighbors living in these areas with poorly ventilated homes may experience air pressure escaping through toilets, floor drains, tubs, or shower drains.

The city recommends covering these areas with plastic to prevent water from splashing back.

French Culture Center 10-year Anniversary

Lansing’s French culture center, Aux Petits Soins (pronounced “OH puh-TEE swah”) is celebrating its 10th anniversary with a new expanded space.

In celebration, Aux Petits Soins is hosting a free event tonight at 3 p.m. to give neighbors a tour of the new building.v

The cultural center offers language immersion classes, clubs, and cultural events for both children and adults.

A look back at yesterday's top local story

Jackson caterer strives to serve clients, despite high cost of goods

Sylvia's Catering, in Napoleon, explains how the high cost of goods is impacting business. Elise Houston says the price of more than just food is rising.

Read the full article: Jackson caterer strives to serve clients at a reasonable rate, despite high cost of goods

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

For more news in your neighborhood, go to our In Your Neighborhood page on our website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

