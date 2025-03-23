Jackson caterer strives to serve clients at a reasonable rate, despite high cost of goods

Video shows Elise and Alison Houston, Owners of Sylvia's Catering.

Elise Houston says the price of more than just food is rising, and it's affecting how they look at their business model.

Houston says, that despite the rising cost of goods, it's important that they take care of their community.

"It is a crazy time right now," says Elise Houston, Owner of Sylvia's Catering. Driving through Napoleon, you may have seen a pirate standing tall on Brooklyn Road. On the inside, Elise Houston owns Sylvia's Catering with her wife, Alison.

Olivia Pageau A pirate stands tall in front of Sylvia's Catering on Brooklyn Road.

Elise explains, "We all know the price of eggs has increased. We all know the price of butter, and meat has increased. Everything we use, every single day, has 100% increased." The two started their business in 2020, so they're not strangers to navigating a business model in a trying time. "We have been looking at our business model a bit differently. The events that we do, to not only make sure that we're taking care of our customers by not having to increase the price significantly but also taking care of ourselves and our business as well," says Elise.

Elise says there's plenty that goes into catering which has caused her and Alison to re-evaluate their business model. "It's not just food that has been impacted by the rising costs. It's paper products, so everything that has to do with the catering business and putting out an event. Prices have definitely increased." The cost of disposable plates, pans, utensils, and napkins all have added up over the past few months. According to Elise, they use those disposable items for smaller events and corporate lunches. They've been able to offset some costs by buying cases, rather than individual quantities, but making it harder to serve smaller parties.

"That is a very real possibility, that we're going to have to offset the cost a little bit, with only doing those larger parties, rather than those smaller parties. Does it make sense to do a 15-person party or event if we're spending more than what we're making on that event?" explains Elise. However, these caterers still want to do what they can to offer a reasonable rate to neighbors.

"We're just going to have to keep re-evaluating, while making sure our prices for our customers, who we value so much, at a reasonable rate. We don't want to have to spike the cost for them, while we're taking care of ourselves and our business."

