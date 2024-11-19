HAPPENING TODAY: BWL board meeting and Jackson County Commissioners meeting

(WSYM) - FOX47 News is helping inform you of the top local stories in your neighborhood. Happening Today helps neighbors know what is going on throughout the day.

Today's Weather Forecast

More Rain Today as we Track our First Snowflakes of the Season

We're tracking a wet start to the day today as widespread rain moves across our neighborhoods ahead of the cold frontal passage. Strong winds from the southeast will also be an impact with gusts ranging from 25-30 mph. This rain is expected to last through the early afternoon hours before we start to dry up this evening. Once this system passes us by, we can expect .2" - .3" of rainfall. A secondary cold front is expected to sweep through tomorrow allowing for a renewed chance of rain. This round looks much more scattered and isn't looking to produce much rainfall like what we are seeing this morning. Low pressure will develop tomorrow afternoon allowing for our winds to shift from the northwest. This will allow for cold air advection cooling our temperatures close to freezing overnight Wednesday and into the day on Thursday. With this, we are tracking our first snowfall of the season. The timing and amount of snow is all still dependent on this low-pressure system and we will continue to watch it very closely.

Today's top local stories

BWL Board Meeting

The temperature is dropping but energy rates are rising.

The Lansing Board of Water and Light meets tonight at 5:30 pm, the first meeting since raised rates went into effect on October 1st.

We were at the meeting in August when Commissioners voted on the increase, a move which left residents frustrated.

We're planning to be at tonight's meeting and will share what we learn tonight at 10.

Jackson County Board Commissioners Meeting

We've been covering the Jackson County Jail Millage for the past year and what it could mean to public safety if it failed for the third time.

Tonight, the Jackson County Board of Commissioners is meeting for the first time since voters rejected that millage in the election.

They're expected to address the issue and possible next steps.

A look back at yesterday's top local story

Bill will help school districts to put cameras on stop arm school buses

A proposed bill could enhance school bus safety by using stop arm cameras to catch drivers illegally passing stopped buses.

A recent Michigan State Police operation found that over 1,000 drivers ignored school bus stop signs.

The bill aims to deter drivers from illegally passing stopped busses, bringing safety and accountability to neighborhoods.

Read the full article: Bill will help school districts to put cameras on stop arm school buses

