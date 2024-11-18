Bill will help school districts to put cameras on stop arm school buses

A new bill proposes installing cameras on the stop arms of school buses to catch drivers illegally passing them.

Over 1,000 drivers ignored school bus stop signs during a recent Michigan State Police operation.

Some drivers even passed buses on the right, where children get on and off.

Fines from violations caught on camera would fund school safety initiatives.

The bill needs one more vote in the House before it can be sent to the governor.

When parents put their kids on the bus, they hope for safety.

But sometimes driving on the roads can be harder for bus drivers, if our neighbors aren't paying attention.

"When drivers see those yellow lights, drivers need to know the bus is going to be stopping and picking up children," Marcella Ozanich with Dean Transportation said.

Back in October, Michigan State Police followed over 2000 buses across the state for school Bus Safety Week in Operation Safe Stop.

"It was well 1000 people that ignored the red lights and drove through the stopped school buses," Ozanich said.

And it gets worse.

"And of those, 46 people drove on the right. That's the spot where the children are getting on and off the buses," Ozanich said.

Now, state legislators want to provide districts in our neighborhoods with the opportunity to put cameras on the stop arms of school buses.

"Drivers need to pay more attention and not be so distracted," Ozanich said.

Working in collaboration with the local police departments, the fines from the stop-arm camera violations would go back to the school to provide for school safety purposes.

"Just please be careful around school buses. Just know they are children, they will be running, leaving the bus or getting on the bus, please be careful," Ozanich said.

The bill needs to go back to the house for one final vote before it goes to the governor's desk.

